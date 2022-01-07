Brokerages Expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to Announce $1.98 EPS

Equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.09. PVH posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 621.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year earnings of $9.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.81 to $10.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on PVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella bought 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PVH by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 108.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 36.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in PVH in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PVH traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.83. The stock had a trading volume of 15,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,831. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.45. PVH has a one year low of $78.76 and a one year high of $125.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 2.15%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

