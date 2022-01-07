Brokerages Set Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Target Price at $7.51

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.51.

Several research firms have recently commented on HL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,553,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,153,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,378 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,656,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,108,000 after acquiring an additional 644,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 11.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,151,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,310,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,208,000 after acquiring an additional 583,873 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 2.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.75%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

