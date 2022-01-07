Brokerages Set J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) PT at GBX 280

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 280 ($3.77).

Several analysts have issued reports on SBRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.96) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($4.11) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.31) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 256 ($3.45) to GBX 275 ($3.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Shares of SBRY stock traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 275.50 ($3.71). 1,366,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,411. The company has a market capitalization of £6.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 282.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 288.13. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 218.90 ($2.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 342 ($4.61).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.84%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.