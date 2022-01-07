Brokerages Set Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target at $1,650.25

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,650.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

SHOP stock opened at $1,168.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,470.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,474.50. The company has a market cap of $145.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a twelve month low of $1,005.14 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Shopify by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,279,730,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,892,640,000 after acquiring an additional 78,123 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Shopify by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,032,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,755,148,000 after acquiring an additional 30,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Shopify by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,422,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,928,520,000 after acquiring an additional 126,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

