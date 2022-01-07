Brokerages Set Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target at $1,650.25

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,650.25.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
SHOP stock opened at $1,168.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,470.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,474.50. The company has a market cap of $145.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a twelve month low of $1,005.14 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Shopify by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,279,730,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,892,640,000 after acquiring an additional 78,123 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Shopify by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,032,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,755,148,000 after acquiring an additional 30,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Shopify by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,422,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,928,520,000 after acquiring an additional 126,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
