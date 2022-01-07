Brokerages Set Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT at $57.31

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stephens lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,038,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,400,000 after purchasing an additional 274,355 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average is $48.31. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.