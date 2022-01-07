Brokers Set Expectations for Biomerica, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biomerica in a research report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BMRA opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of -0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39. Biomerica has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $8.15.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 86.94% and a negative return on equity of 64.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Biomerica by 75.0% during the second quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57,857 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Biomerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biomerica by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Biomerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.