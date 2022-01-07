Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Lifted to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BEP. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $44.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

NYSE BEP opened at $33.42 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.78.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 170,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after buying an additional 52,295 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 745.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,946,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,191,000 after buying an additional 1,715,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

