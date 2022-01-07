Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Trading 3.5% Higher

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) shares traded up 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.49 and last traded at $38.49. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.85.

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

