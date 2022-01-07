BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Short Interest Update

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 788,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BRP traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.62. 1,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,378. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.67. BRP Group has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

