BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Short Interest Update

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 788,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BRP traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.62. 1,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,378. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.67. BRP Group has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $45.36.
BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About BRP Group
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
