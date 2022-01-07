BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Update

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

BTBIF opened at $3.16 on Friday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of properties in eastern Canada. The firm offers management philosophy, sentinelle, boma best, and sustainable development services. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, and Industrial. The company was founded by Michel Leonard on July 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

