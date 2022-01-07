Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,837 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,837 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE stock opened at $99.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.12. General Electric has a one year low of $85.12 and a one year high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.