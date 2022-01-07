Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,015 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Invesco by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in Invesco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Invesco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Invesco by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.78. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

