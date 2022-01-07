Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 18.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.57.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $562.98 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $626.69 and its 200 day moving average is $612.80. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.24 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.