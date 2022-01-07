Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the November 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt lowered Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunzl has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,371.50.

Bunzl stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.61. Bunzl has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $40.57.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

