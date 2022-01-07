Bytom Achieves Market Capitalization of $54.24 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a market capitalization of $54.24 million and $3.68 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bytom has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.44 or 0.00319587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000826 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004074 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,725,963,150 coins and its circulating supply is 1,629,157,794 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

