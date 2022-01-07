C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,691 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,420,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3,020.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 517,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,484,000 after buying an additional 501,019 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,753. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.31. The stock had a trading volume of 18,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.35. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $112.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

