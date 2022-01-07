C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.34. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $33,929.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,265 shares of company stock worth $87,052. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

