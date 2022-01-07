C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.81

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.81 and last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 6378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

CCCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.34.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $30,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $87,052 over the last 90 days. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

