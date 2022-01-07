Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Short Interest Update

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 567,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on CALX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Westpark Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

In other news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $58,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $1,618,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,929 shares of company stock valued at $15,072,265 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Calix by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Calix by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CALX traded down $6.51 on Friday, hitting $59.74. 1,061,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,862. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.72. Calix has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

