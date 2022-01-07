Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CLMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after buying an additional 533,994 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

