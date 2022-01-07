Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FAIL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FAIL) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $21.11. Approximately 2,488 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $807,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $889,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,917,000.

