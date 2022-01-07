Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 7.30% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FICS opened at $35.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.49. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $37.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

