Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 43.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.20. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

