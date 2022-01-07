Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of US Foods by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of US Foods by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USFD stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 236.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

