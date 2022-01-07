Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 46,853 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,853 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSJP. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,411,000. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 167,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 23,213 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,283,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJP opened at $24.41 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.57.

