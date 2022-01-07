Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings per share of $1.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. Camden Property Trust reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPT. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.29.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $170.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 143.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 278.99%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $594,636.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $462,868.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,530 shares of company stock valued at $36,241,226. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after acquiring an additional 20,296 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 19.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 59.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 91,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $206,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

