Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 32,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 719,199 shares.The stock last traded at $37.63 and had previously closed at $37.11.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC cut Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.22.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 91.15, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average of $40.44.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 850.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 38.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)
Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.
