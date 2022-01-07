Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 32,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 719,199 shares.The stock last traded at $37.63 and had previously closed at $37.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC cut Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 91.15, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average of $40.44.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 850.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 38.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

