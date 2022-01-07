Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Gap Down to $36.46

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.46, but opened at $35.31. Canada Goose shares last traded at $35.20, with a volume of 51,464 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOS shares. CIBC cut Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.44. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,433,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,597,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,993,000 after buying an additional 69,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,578,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Canada Goose by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,569,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,993,000 after acquiring an additional 886,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Canada Goose by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

