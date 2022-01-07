Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$59.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$60.00. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$63.38.

TSE:GOOS opened at C$46.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.86. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of C$37.27 and a twelve month high of C$67.33.

In other Canada Goose news, Senior Officer John Moran sold 5,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.26, for a total value of C$362,041.90. Also, Director Penelope Brook sold 14,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.00, for a total transaction of C$948,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,968. Insiders sold a total of 65,076 shares of company stock worth $4,028,522 over the last quarter.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

