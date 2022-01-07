Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,193 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 706.0% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 36.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

CSIQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Canadian Solar from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $29.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.