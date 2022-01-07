Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 346,116 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 717,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,116 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $47,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Argus raised their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX opened at $75.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $90.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

