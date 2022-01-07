Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,543 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.11% of IQVIA worth $50,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 19.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $1,042,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in IQVIA by 100.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 986,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,096,000 after buying an additional 494,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in IQVIA by 8.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.35.

IQV opened at $262.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.76. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

