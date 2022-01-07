Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $60.12 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,290 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.20% of American Water Works worth $60,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 90,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works stock opened at $175.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.31. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

In other American Water Works news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.