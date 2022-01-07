Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 74.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569,660 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.51% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $71,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

NYSE SQM opened at $49.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.61.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 305.88%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

