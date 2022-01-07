Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 74.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569,660 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.51% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $71,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 628,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,778,000 after purchasing an additional 141,489 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. 18.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $71.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 305.88%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

