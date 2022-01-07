Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 4,883 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,374,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the period. Trimble makes up about 0.8% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $113,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,530,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,598,155,000 after acquiring an additional 503,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,822,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $803,765,000 after purchasing an additional 72,296 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 116.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $590,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,128 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,071,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,093,000 after purchasing an additional 209,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,559,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $82.03 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.36 and its 200 day moving average is $86.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

