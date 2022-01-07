Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.70

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 64613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cano Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Cano Health alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $526.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cano Health, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cano Health news, Director Solomon D. Trujillo bought 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,925 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cano Health by 14.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after buying an additional 227,067 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cano Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Cano Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cano Health by 139.6% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 111,679 shares during the period. 42.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cano Health Company Profile (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.