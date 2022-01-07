Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 116.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Capcom stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. Capcom has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $17.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

