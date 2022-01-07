Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 109 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,389 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,418,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $185,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.7% in the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,841 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.4% in the third quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 8,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,907,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,265.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,454.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,436.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,174.44.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

