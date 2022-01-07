Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Short Interest Update

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Capita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Capita alerts:

Shares of CTAGY stock remained flat at $$1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. Capita has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33.

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.