Capital One Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.36. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

NYSE MRO opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -300.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,854,000 after acquiring an additional 878,317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,837,000 after acquiring an additional 335,343 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,869,000 after acquiring an additional 599,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marathon Oil by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,525,000 after acquiring an additional 647,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

