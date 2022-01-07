Capital One Financial Weighs in on Continental Resources, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $4.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.72. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

CLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.45.

NYSE CLR opened at $50.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,304 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14,051 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

