Capital Planning Advisors LLC Purchases 4,497 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 7.3% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $35,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $293.40. 40,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400,559. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.77 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

