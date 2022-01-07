Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 3,207 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gryphon International Investment CORP bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 103.7% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 28,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Randolph Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $23,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.07. 33,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,183,918. The company has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 314.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $101.79 and a one year high of $155.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 421.63%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.