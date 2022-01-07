Capital Planning Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,803 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.97. The company had a trading volume of 106,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,020,055. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $281.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

