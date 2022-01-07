Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.74 and last traded at $11.88. Approximately 29,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 16,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80.

About Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF)

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

