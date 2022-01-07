Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.04

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.04 and last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 3250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSII shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $733.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

