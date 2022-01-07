Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $59.55, but opened at $63.20. Cardlytics shares last traded at $63.77, with a volume of 2,657 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $206,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $167,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,037 shares of company stock valued at $8,398,548 over the last quarter. 4.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.35.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.02. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 50.59%. The business had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,861,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,217,000 after acquiring an additional 127,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,760,000 after acquiring an additional 111,838 shares in the last quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,126,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,029,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,446,000 after acquiring an additional 181,266 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

