CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,300 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the November 30th total of 215,600 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In other news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $116,685 in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 27,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTBC traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.04. 77,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,600. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. The company has a market cap of $89.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $12.84.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.82 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CareCloud will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

