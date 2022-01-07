CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the November 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBCP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,755. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.2292 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

